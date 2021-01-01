Super comfortable. Ultra-durable. Built with a Goodyear® welt construction, the Georgia Boot AMP LT Wedge Pull on Work Boot features our premium SPR leather, easy on pull grip panels, a heel stabilizing Counter Lock System, and our high-performance Carbo-Tec rubber outsole. The interior of this pull-on work boot is unlined and features a padded counter pocket to provide additional heel support and comfort. Also inside is the removable AMP LT insole. It's a layer of cushioning polyurethane with a memory foam topper. The base of the boot starts with a fiberglass shank for added durability, a shock absorbing EVA midsole, and our Carbo-Tec outsole featuring our proprietary blend of rubber. The special rubber blend gives the outsole great resistance against chemicals, heat, abrasion, oils and slips. Your feet will gladly wear these pull-on wedge work boots for your shift and well beyond! Georgia Boot Size: 12 Medium Mens Brown No (Not Recommended For Wet Areas) Work Boots Leather | GB00349 M 120