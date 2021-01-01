The DEWALT Boron is a lightweight, yet rugged athletic shoe. The upper is a closed-cell, breathable nylon mesh with a TPU overlay. The DEWALT Boron has an aluminum toe for lightweight protection and a rugged textured PU toecap for additional abrasion resistance. A TPU shank has been added for additional stability and a soft padded collar for comfort. DEWALT's exclusive Jones and Vining ProComfort Insole is the best available, providing enhanced all-day comfort. The ProComfort Insole has an ergonomic arch support, a quick recovery polyurethane bottom layer, along with a layer of memory foam, providing for a customized fit and sustained cushioning. Its Dri-Lex DL breathable mesh also incorporates Agion antimicrobial silver technology to help eliminate odor. You will feel the comfort the moment you put your foot in the shoe. The DEWALT Boron has a slip and oil resistant rubber outsole. An injected EVA midsole is added for additional comfort and durability. In keeping with the 80 year DEWALT history of quality and craftsmanship, DEWALT footwear is guaranteed to offer a level of fit, durability and comfort you would expect from footwear featuring the DEWALT name. The DEWALT Boron has the traction, support and breathability of a performance trail runner with materials rugged enough for any job site. DEWALT Size: 12 Medium Mens Black/Yellow No (Not Recommended For Wet Areas) Steel Toe Work Shoes Rubber | DXWP10002M-BYL-12