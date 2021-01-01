The men's Rocky Legacy 32 takes a classic work western silhouette and adds the latest in comfort and technology. These 11-inch dark brown and blue work wellingtons are designed to offer all-day comfort, safety, and stability. With full-grain SPR leather, a stitch out construction, an oil- and slip-resisting Proprietary Vibram® rubber outsole with a cushioned EVA midsole, and a fiberglass shank, these boots are built to last. Getting into these boots is easier than ever with Rocky's Expansion Fit Seam that stretches when putting the boot on and then returns to its original shape. If you're looking for a work wellington boot that looks as good as it feels and offers safety where you need it the most, get the men's Rocky Legacy 32. Rocky Size: 11 Wide Mens Dark Brown and Blue No (Not Recommended For Wet Areas) Work Boots Rubber | RKW0317 W 110