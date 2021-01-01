The Cornstalker is back. Deep rooted in Rocky's Outdoor heritage these men's 11-inch pull-on brown boots feature new technologies making them lighter and more flexible. With waterproof full grain leather and 1680 denier Cordura, a dirt release rubber bob outsole with a lightweight EVA midsole, and GORE-TEX® waterproofing, these boots can handle rough terrain. Rocky EnergyBed footbeds and a fiberglass shank for added stability make these boots uniquely athletic and comfortable - wherever the hunt leads you. If you're looking for a purpose-built boot for your region and hunting style check out the Cornstalker NXT. Rocky Size: 11 Wide Mens Bark Brown Waterproof Outdoor Boots Rubber | RKS0465 W 110