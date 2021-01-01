The Georgia Boot AMP LT Wedge waterproof work boot is a classic wedge boot with AMPed up style and comfort!The upper is crafted from our premium SPR™ leather, making it incredibly abrasion resistant and more durable against chemicals and acids typically found in barnyard environments. Easy grip panels on the shaft make pulling on this wedge work boot a breeze!The Counter Lock System on the heel of this pull on boot acts as both a heel-stabilizer to prevent heel slippage and a protectant for kicking your boot off using your other foot. The interior is equipped with the Georgia Boot Waterproof System. It's designed to allow air to come in while keeping water and muck out. Also inside is the AMP LT insole. This memory foam footbed provides amazing comfort and forms to the shape of your foot to provide a custom fit. The foundation of this 10\" pull-on wedge work boot is built with a fiberglass shank for added stability and a dual-density EVA and Carbo-Tec rubber outsole. The rubber is our own proprietary blend and has great heat, chemical, abrasion and slip-resisting properties. Georgia Boot Size: 11 Medium Mens Brown Waterproof Work Boots Leather | GB00369 M 110