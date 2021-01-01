Need dry feet? This comfortable work boot is equipped with the Georgia® waterproof system. The Georgia Boot® Waterproof Lace-to-Toe Work Boot ensures that water stays on the outside of your footwear. The chocolate brown boot is Goodyear® welt constructed, ensuring maximum quality for the work boot. It has a full-grain leather upper that looks great while you're hard at work. The men's boot has an abrasion-resistant rubber Georgia Logger outsole for great traction. It's also oil-resistant. Inside the logger is a covered cushioned insole for comfort. The men's work boot is fully lined to make it easy on your feet. This waterproof boot stands eight inches tall, includes brass hardware that won't rust, and the brush guard kiltie is removable. So, if you're looking for the best work boot around, look no further. You just found it! Georgia Boot Size: 11 Medium Mens Chocolate Waterproof Work Boots Rubber in Brown | G101 M 110