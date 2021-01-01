The waterproof Rams Horn protective work boot is designed with comfort, safety and durability in mind. This six-inch men's black leather work boot features an oil- and slip-resisting rubber outsole with an EVA wedge midsole and a fiberglass shank that provides the traction and stability you need. This, combined with Rocky's Rebound cushioning midsole and thick EnergyBed LX footbed with memory foam, will ensure your feet stay comfortable on even the longest days. For additional comfort Rocky's VP Waterproof technology is designed to keep liquids out without trapping perspiration in, allowing your feet to stay cool and dry all day long. A composite safety toe meets ASTM requirements and this boot is electrical-hazard resisting. If you're looking for a stylish reliable work boot that is comfortable and can handle whatever is thrown your way, get Rocky's Rams Horn protective work boot today! Rocky Size: 10 Wide Mens Black Waterproof Work Boots | RKK0304 W 100