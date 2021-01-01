Want to show your support and give back to those in Public Service? The Rocky Blue Line Men's Western Boot was designed with the idea of comfort and giving back in mind. The eight-layer comfort system was created so each element and layer offers additional comfort, from the orthotic element to the outsole. When you wear these comfortable western boots, you can work, walk or stand all day. Not only are these boots comfortable, the quality is even better! These western boots are made of full-grain leather and are 11-inches tall. Made with a durable all-around welt construction and double-row welt stitch this provides extra strength and longevity to this family of boots. For every pair of Rocky Blue Line boots sold, Rocky will donate a portion of each sale to the Stephen Siller Tunnels to Towers Foundation. This foundation helps support the families of fallen officers. Show your support for the Public Service industry today and get yourself a pair of Blue Line Western Boots! Rocky Size: 10 Wide Mens Black No (Not Recommended For Wet Areas) Work Boots Leather | RKD0072 W 100