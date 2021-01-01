From georgia boot
Georgia Boot Size: 10 Wide Mens Black and Brown Waterproof Work Boots Rubber | GB00286 W 100
Full-grain leather upper. High performance mesh lining. Georgia waterproof system. AMP LT insole with memory foam. External TPU toe cap for added protection and durability. Ergo-Fit safety toe designed to match contours of feet, providing superior comfort and flexibility. Composite toe. Internal EVA midsole encapsulated in external TPU heel stabilizer. Oil-, chemical-, abrasion-, heat-, and slip-resistant rubber outsole. Georgia Boot Size: 10 Wide Mens Black and Brown Waterproof Work Boots Rubber | GB00286 W 100