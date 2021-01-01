Georgia Boot Rubber provides waterproof protection so you can get the job done in the wettest of conditions. Equipped with the Georgia Waterproof System, this rubber boot is guaranteed to defend against water and muck that may try to penetrate your boots. The upper consists of 5mm neoprene and has a stretch gusset with adjustable locking strap to provide a universal fit. You won't mind being on your feet in this boot. The removable AMP LT insole provides extreme comfort as you walk. A cushioning layer of memory foam on a polyurethane base provides a customized fit. It also has perforated channels on the bottom to promote air circulation, keeping your feet cool. The vulcanized rubber outsole is both slip and chemical resistant and has a fiberglass shank to provide additional support. Georgia Boot Size: 10 Mens Work Boot Rubber in Green | GB00230 MEN100