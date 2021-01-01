From the original muck boot company
The Original Muck Boot Company Size: 10 Mens Steel Toe Work Boot Rubber in Brown | CHCT-900-BRN-100
The Original Muck Boot Company™ Men’s Chore Cool Hi work boots were crafted for comfort and protection in hazardous, on-site conditions. Outfitted with reinforced toe and heel areas, these boots show their durability in the roughest environments. The Xpress Cool™ lining wicks away sweat and evaporates moisture, keeping feet cool and dry during an exhausting day. The Vibram® outsole grips on to surfaces and enhances traction. The Original Muck Boot Company Size: 10 Mens Steel Toe Work Boot Rubber in Brown | CHCT-900-BRN-100