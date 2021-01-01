Georgia Boot takes comfort and performance to the next level with the 6\" Carbo-Tec LTX waterproof work boot. It is built with a Goodyear® welt construction, the most trusted bond in footwear. The upper is made from full-grain SPR™ leather. Its three times as strong and 2-1/2 times more abrasion resistant than conventional leathers. The abrasion-resistant heel features reflective striping and nylon pull loop. The hardware allows you to choose eyelet or hook lacing. The collar and tongue are padded for additional comfort. The kiltie can be removed for a more traditional work boot look. The interior of the boot includes the Georgia Waterproof System and is lined in a soft performance mesh. The AMP LT insole is a cushioning polyurethane base with a layer of memory foam for customized all day comfort. A double-ribbed steel shank provides added durability and arch support while the EVA midsole cushions and absorbs shock with each step. The outsole is constructed from our proprietary Carbo-Tec rubber. The special blend of rubber gives the outsole high abrasion, chemical, heat, oil and slip-resisting properties. This lace-up waterproof work boot meets ASTM F2892 electrical hazard standards for soft toe safety footwear. Georgia Boot Size: 10 Medium Mens Black and Brown Waterproof Work Boots Rubber | GB00390 M 100