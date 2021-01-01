The Georgia Boot Carbo-Tec LTX collection was designed for extreme comfort and performance in the most rugged job environments. This waterproof composite toe pull on boot has a barnyard proof SPR™ leather upper with pull on grip panels, an abrasion resistant heel with reflective striping and a rear zipper for easy on and off. The composite NanoToe™ cap on this comfortable protective toe work boot is an incredibly light toe cap while still maintaining the ASTM F2413 impact and compression standards for protective toe work boots. The interior features the Georgia Waterproof System and is lined in a soft performance mesh. The removable AMP LT insole has a polyurethane base with a layer of memory foam for all day comfort. A double-ribbed steel shank provides added stability for the foundation of this pull on work boot. The midsole is made of EVA and cushions by absorbing shock as you walk. The outsole is comprised of our proprietary Carbo-Tec rubber, providing high abrasion, chemical, heat, oil and slip-resisting properties. This composite toe waterproof work boot additionally meets ASTM 2413 electrical hazard standards. Georgia Boot Size: 10 Medium Mens Black and Brown Waterproof Work Boots | GB00394 M 100