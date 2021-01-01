Siya Forest Echo Elk by Marion Rose Painting Print on Wrapped Canvas

Features:Hardware includedHand-craftedArtist quality canvasFade-resistant archival inksHand-stretched around sturdyEasy to hangMade in the USAProduct Type: PrintPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Color: Orange; Blue; GreenNumber of Items Included: 1Artist: Marion RoseStyle: Modern & ContemporarySize (Size: 18" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): Small 18"-24"Size (Size: 23" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): Medium 25"-32"Size (Size: 27" H x 36" W x 1.5" D): Large 33"-40"Size (Size: 36" H x 48" W x 1.5" D): Oversized 41" and aboveSize (Size: 45" H x 60" W x 1.5" D): Oversized 41" and aboveShape: RectangleWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: AnimalsPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Embellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionDS Primary Product Style: LodgeDS Secondary Product Style: Mountain LodgeFrame Type: Wrapped CanvasSpefications:Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 23" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 23Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 27" H x 36" W x 1.5" D): 27Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 36" H x 48" W x 1.5" D): 36Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 18" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 18Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 45" H x 60" W x 1.5" D): 45Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 12" H x 16" W x 1.5" D): 12Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 23" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 30Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 27" H x 36" W x 1.5" D): 36Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 36" H x 48" W x 1.5" D): 48Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 18" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 24Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 45" H x 60" W x 1.5" D): 60Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 12" H x 16" W x 1.5" D): 16Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 23" H x 30" W x 1.5" D, 27" H x 36" W x 1.5" D, 36" H x 48" W x 1.5" D, 18" H x 24" W x 1.5" D, 45" H x 60" W x 1.5" D): 1.5Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 12" H x 16" W x 1.5" D): 1.5Overall Product Weight (Size: 23" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 3.5Overall Product Weight (Size: 27" H x 36" W x 1.5" D): 4.5Overall Product Weight (Size: 36" H x 48" W x 1.5" D): 6Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: Size: 12" H x 16" W x 1.5" D