58MM Six Piece Gradual Color Filter KitOrange Yellow Blue Purple Red Grey For Canon EOS 90D 80D 77D 70D Rebel T7 T7i T6i T6 T6s T5i T5 T4i T3i.

COLORFUL PICTURES: Capture beautifully colored pictures with the use of the right 58mm filter kit, included with this kit are all the filters you need in an alluring range of colors - Orange, Yellow, Blue, Purple, Red, Grey. DYNAMIC SET-UP: The gradual color transition delivers a smooth blending effect, adding a natural flow to the image & the double threaded front allows multiple filters to mount on each other. By compounding two color graduated filters, each rotated 180 degrees relative to the other, creates a two-tone effect. COMPATIBLE MODELS: These filters have proven to be compatible with models such as Canon EOS Rebel T7 T7i T6i T6 T6s T5i T5 T4i T3i T100 SL3 SL2 SL1 90D 80D 77D 70D 1100D 700D 650D 600D 550D 7D Mark II 6D Mark II 5DS 5D Mark II 1D Mark II M3 M5 M6 M10 M50 M100 M200 R RP, And More LENS COMPATIBILITIES: These color filters are compatible with some of the most popular brands of lenses including: Canon EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM, Canon EF-S