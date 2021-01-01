LITTON LANE Sitting Rooster Ceramic Sculpture, Multi-Colored

Elevate the decoration of your home with the help of this eye-catching multi-colored rooster sculpture. This figurine is bound to impress your guests with its marvelous design and uniqueness. Accent piece made of ceramic, this rooster figurine features detailed eyes, head, and brightly-colored feathers. This multi-colored ceramic rooster garden sculpture will absolutely add an artistic twist to indoor or outdoor spaces with farmhouse setting. Use this rooster to add some sunny personality to your garden, kitchen, or patio Wipe clean with a dry cloth. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use. Farmhouse-themed style.