TECHNI MOBILI White Sit To Stand Mobile Laptop Computer Stand with Height Adjustable and Tiltable Tabletop

Techni Mobili Sit-to-Stand Rolling Laptop Stand offers an adjustable height mechanism that is compact, portable and is a perfect choice for a laptop or writing setup in a limited space. This Sit-to-Stand mobile laptop stand features a large tabletop with a tilt mechanism attached so it can be adjusted to your most comfortable working angle. It also features a safety edge-stopper to prevent objects from sliding down when tilted. The heavy-duty steel frame supports a sturdy structure, and the non-marking locking casters let you glide while maintaining the balanced level. Color: White.