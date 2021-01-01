Sisma Floor Lamp by Karman - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (HP1121BV11)

The Sisma Floor Lamp by Karman is a dynamic creation from designer Matteo Ugolini. With a cool, contemporary look, the openly structured frame of this floor lamp is welded together using construction site tools, creating a shapely silhouette with reinforced, ribbed rebar. This airy skeleton creates a frame that a series of exposed lamps are draped through, offering plenty of light and making a statement in the spaces it brightens. Unmistakably modern, Karman lighting puts the fun in residential and commercial lighting. For over 15 years Karman has continuously pushed design boundaries with its whimsical lighting collections. Best-selling Karman products are a result of a passionate design team that works to create lighting that connects with designers and consumers. Many of the brands bestsellers are nature-inspired and eliminates perceived barriers in lighting design to bring forth dynamic lighting like none other. Color: White. Finish: White