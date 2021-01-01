Set of 2 (36"x52") Siri Floral Faux Linen Light Filtering Window Valances Off White - Habitat

For a more formal or elegant look to your window, this collection from Habitat by Commonwealth offers a beautiful pair of pole-top swags. You can choose to hang them alone where a continuous stream of light is desired, or for the ultimate window dressing, pair them with some curtains. These swags are made of fabric containing 95percent polyester and 5percent linen. The large bold printed floral pattern with brilliant colors on a textured faux linen background will add a splash of joy to any room in your home.