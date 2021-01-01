LR Home Sinuous Multi 4 ft. Round Floral Blossoms Wool Blend Area Rug, Multi color

Handmade in India, this piece has undergone delicate craftsmanship to bring a high quality piece into your home. Intricacy and detailed mastery make this piece an absolute must have. The artistic style of this piece is also wonderful addition to a variety of different home or office spaces. The well toned blacks and whites mix well with the bright colors of the flowers which will compliment a wide range of styles. No matter where you decide to place this piece it is sure to bring great style and happiness for many years to come. Color: Multi color.