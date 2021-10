The Sinuous Collection has been created with detailed craftsmanship to bring a high-quality area rug into your home. This well-made piece is the perfect addition to a variety of different home or office spaces. The well-toned hues mix well with the floral medallion design to complement a wide range of transitional and vintage styles. No matter where you decide to place this piece, it is sure to bring great style and happiness for many years to come. Color: Maroon Red / Cream.