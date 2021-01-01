Sino Battery for Logitech UE Boom 2 UE Boom 2 Ultimate fits 007986018207 Liion 370V 3400mAh 1258Wh

Compatible with Logitech UE Boom 2, UE Boom 2 Ultimate Product Type: Li-ion, Volts:3.70V, Capacity: 3400mAh / 12.58Wh. Weight:80.0g, Size:67.60 x 22.60 x 19.00mm 100% New Manufacturer, factory direct supply and best price, works as genuine parts, Grade A cells ensure fast charges and low power consumption; Built-in circuit protection ensures both safety and stability. All Products are Certificated with ISO9001, RoHS, and CE.A grade quality, 100% new, durable and practical. Sino 12 years experience in battery. Warranty: Your Repeat Business Is Important for Us, Any Question, Please Feel Free to Contact Us. We Promise that We Will Help You to Solve Questions.24 x 7 Email Support.