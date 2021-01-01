The SBVDT is your first line of defense against under-sink cabinet damage from minor leaks. The unique design not only protects the bottom of your cabinet by holding water, the tray actually funnels excessive water to the front of your cabinet and out onto the floor alerting you of the leak. The series is designed for installation in NEW cabinets from 21\", 24\", 27\", 30\", 33\" and 36\" vanity sink base cabinets They are easy to clean up and resistant to most household chemicals. This product may require extra cuts or modification if installing into existing sink base cabinets where your plumbing is coming thru the floor, rather than the rear of the cabinet. Rev-A-Shelf Sink Base Drip Tray | SBDT-2730-OG-1