From williston forge
Siniard 60" Console Table
This piece is manufactured for quality and exudes a high-end appeal that will leave your guests talking? Carefully constructed from selected wood and veneers in weathered oak finish, and contrasting metal base in the antique silver finish which gives this piece an industrial and sleek appeal. The versatility and style of the garden console table will blend masterfully in your living room area. The storage feature offers plenty of space to keep your favorite decorative accessories.