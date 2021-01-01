Singularity ADA Wall Sconce by A19 - Color: Yellow (G2CADA)

The Singularity ADA Wall Sconce by A19 doubles as an intriguing work of art and as a source of ambient light. Designed using ceramic and fused glass, this rectangular fixture makes a tasteful addition to indoor and outdoor settings. A kiln-fired ceramic body with an assembly of layered amber glass set on top of each other is complemented by a ruby red square. The opaque ceramic body eliminates glare, and the light emanates through openings at the top and bottom and through the glass panel at the front. A19 Lighting is a lighting company based in Southern California that was founded in 1998. Their contemporary designs are made with skilled, artisan craftsmanship in a family-like environment, and the company is woman-owned and operated and promotes community education. With selections like the spherical, opaque Bonaire Pendant Light and the smooth, clean, paintable Flores Wall Sconce, their creations are distinctive, versatile and high in quality. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Yellow.