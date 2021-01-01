From diba girl
Single VESA Monitor Mount Vertical Monitor Desk Stand Telescoping Pole Height Adjustable Fits 19 20 21 22 23 24 27 29 30 Inch Computer PC.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. SINGLE VESA MONITOR MOUNT: Fits one computer screen 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 inches, with a maximum support weight of 33 pounds, using the 75x75mm or 100x100mm VESA square bolt hole pattern found on the back of the monitors. Comes with C-clamp base mount for use on desktops 1' to 2' inches thick. FEATURES: Vertical monitor desk stand has a telescoping pole for height adjustment up to 17' inches tall, which ensures an ergonomic position that will help prevent neck and back pain. HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE: Desk mount monitor stand can tilt up or down 15 degrees, swivel a full 360 degrees around, and raise and/lower 11.5' inches from its shortest to tallest extension. EASY INSTALLATION: VESA mount comes with all mounting hardware, tools, and instructions necessary for assembly. Entire installation can be done in a few minutes. US-BASED CUSTOMER SUPPORT: Our friendly and respons