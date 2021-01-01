The store collection by Bellaterra Home features is a traditional cabinet with a modern twist. It is constructed with solid oak top with birch veneer. On all corners, it has full corner block for stability and additional support for the counter top. It is hand applied with multiple layers of eco friendly stain and top coat to prevent pealing, cracking and fading. The interior finish is consistent throughout and matches the exterior finish. This cabinet offers immaculate styling while concealing a fantastic amount of storage behind a set of doors. The interior drawer is constructed with English dovetail and smooth full extension glide. The eye-catching 3.5 In. door handles enhance the simple yet elegant look of this vanity offers. This collection is offered in two configurations, wall mount or freestanding, and also, a variety of finishes. Each cabinet is configured to work with our variety of countertops or any standard sized tops. This vanity is available in: white, aqua blue. This vanity has multiple top choices (sold separately). Bellaterra Home Single Vanity- Cab only 30-in Aqua Blue | LV0400-AB