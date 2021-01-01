From caribou coffee
Caribou Coffee Mahogany, Single-Serve Keurig K-Cup Pods, Dark Roast Coffee, 96 Count
Bold aromatic dark roast Sweet vanilla and molasses tones Rugged earthy finish Ideal dark roast for light roast drinkers Caffeinated Rainforest Alliance Certified Orthodox Union Kosher INTRODUCING RECYCLABLE* K-CUP PODS: Simple. Delicious. And now Recyclable. Enjoy the same great-tasting coffee you know and love, and when you’re done just peel, empty and recycle. *Check locally, not recycled in all communities. Packaging may vary.