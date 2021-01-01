Regency Single Screen Articulating Monitor Mount, Black

Regency's Single Articulating Monitor Mount provides a customized display option for a single screen. Tilt, pan, height and swivel adjustments ease stress from straining to see a monitor that is too high, too low or at the wrong angle. Its sturdy metal base and articulating arm are finished in a matte black to compliment any decor and desk finish. Wire management clips around the base keep cords neat and tidy and work surfaces clear. The Mount attaches to virtually any desktop with either a clamp or grommet and accommodates most 12 in. to 24 in. screens. Regency Monitor Mounts are backed by a five-year limited manufacturers warranty.