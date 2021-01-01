Winado Single Round Mirror Dressing Table Vanity Set with Bulb and 4-Drawers White

This is a very fashion, modern and simple dressing table. Adopting sturdy MDF and cylindrical solid wood leg support, the dressing table is full of modern sense. On the table is a unit mirror with a light bulb. Large-glass round mirror on the tabletop can show your beauty. 2-small drawers and storage cases on the desktop can store your jewelry and cosmetics. 2-drawers on the table with a panel can make a good classification for your cosmetics. The connection between the mirror and the drawer of table and the storage case on the desk is fixed by a board of 4 screws, which is very stable and reliable. When you are not using it, you can also remove it as a desk or other table. Color: White.