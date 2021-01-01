Better Homes & Gardens Single Post Tissue Roll Holder in Polished Chrome

Simple and elegant, Better Homes & Gardens Marlow bath accessories add a touch of traditional class to any bathroom or powder room. The Better Homes & Gardens Marlow Single Post Tissue Roll Holder is built for a lifetime of beauty and durability and includes all needed hardware for easy wall mount installation. Pair the Single Post Tissue Roll Holder with other bath accessories from The Better Homes & Gardens Marlow collection to create a effortless, coordinated look for your entire bathroom or powder room. Available in five finishes, The Better Homes & Gardens Marlow bath accessories collection offers a quick, high quality and stylish upgrade at an exceptional value.