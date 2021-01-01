41'' W x 36.25'' H Single Panel Room Divider

Create a beautiful nature-inspired divided area! The graceful curved design and stunning woodland scene printed on the clear acrylic panel softens and defines any room environment while providing important visibility for adult supervision. Use the connector panel accessory to connect the panel to other pieces in our award-winning biophilia-inspired nature view collection [each sold separately] and create a flexible divided area layout in the warmth of wood and nature without unsightly plastic connectors. Or, purchase the wb2611 nature view serenity pod [sold separately] to create a nature-inspired activity centre. All corners and edges are rounded over and finished smooth for safety.