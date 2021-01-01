Single Monitor Mount - Articulating Gas Spring Monitor Arm, Adjustable Vesa Mount Desk Stand with Clamp and Grommet Base - Fits 17 to 27 Inch LCD.

Increase Comfort In Work - Raise the screen to eye level while sitting at desk, reducing the strain on your neck, back and shoulder and keeping you healthy and productive. Install In 10 Minutes - The 1-piece design simplifies the installation; All necessary hardware included; The setup can be completed in 10 minutes. Customize Your Screen Angle - This full motion monitor arm allows you to freely set your monitors to optimal view angle to meet your demands; Landscape to portrait is just a piece of cake! Stability - The solid construction and stable clamp/grommet base provide stable and secure holding for your monitors. Compatibility - Widely fit 17' to 27' flat / curved monitors with VESA pattern 75x75 and 100x100 from various brands; Hold 4.4lbs to 14.3lbs.