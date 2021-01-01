Mosaic Birds Single Hanging Poppy Bird Feeder, 4.7-oz, Orange

Irresistible for birdies and eye-candy for you, the Mosaic Birds Single Hanging Poppy Bird Feeder is a joy for everyone. Fill this charming bird feeder with a medley of snacks like mealworms, nuts, seeds and jelly to invite your feathered neighbors over for a treat. Keep your bird identification book handy! You never know who’s going to stop by. It’s the perfect size for patios and small gardens and durable enough to withstand the elements. It even comes in a sweet gift box and ready to give to the bird enthusiast in your life!