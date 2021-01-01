From chiloyal
Single Handle Waterfall Bathroom Vanity Sink Faucet With Extra Large Rectangular Spout
Advertisement
The single handle lever is smooth handling makes it easier to adjusts the size and temperature of the water flow for precise and easy control, suitable for vanity, basin, laundry, lavatory. It Can be connected to all standard hot and cold water pressure systems. With the subtle curves and edges, the design fits seamlessly into an array of environments and with either round or square basins. Finish: Brushed Nickel