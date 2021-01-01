Single-Handle Spring Neck Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet With Turbospray, Fastmount Sensative With LED Chrome

Spray Mode/Stream Mode2 way spray setting(STREAM,SPRAY),Commercial Style Pre-Rinse Kitchen Faucet with Pull-Down Spring Sprayert and Pot Filler Stream Spout;Humanized design sprayer, hanging buckle can make it keep running water to free your hands;360 degree rotation, both nozzles have their own control.LED kitchen faucet lightLED Spout works by water flow,No battery is neededSpout Swivels 360-Degrees Providing Greater Access to More areas of the SinkEasy to InstallPull down hose and water Line hose altogether preinstalled in kitchen faucet to save much time,no need of plumber,you can install it by yourself directly.