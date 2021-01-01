KEENEY Single-Handle Pull-Down Sprayer Kitchen Faucet with Disposal Stopper, Strainer and Soap Dispenser in Polished Chrome

Upgrade your kitchen with Keeney's convenient kitchen remodeling kit with a decorative polished chrome finish. It includes (1) Professio single handle pull-down kitchen faucet, (1) sink strainer, (1) garbage disposal stopper, and (1) soap/lotion dispenser. The faucet is an elegant addition to your home with a modern look at an affordable price. Its durable brass construction and high-quality ceramic cartridge ensure maintenance-free and long-lasting use. A 360-degree swivel, pull-down spout with two jets and pause button offer maximum flexibility. The strainers come complete with a deluxe adjustable post basket and are constructed of professional grade brass with safety-rolled edges. The soap dispenser holds up to 16 oz. of liquid and can be easily refilled above-the-counter so there's no need for you to reach below the sink. Its easy Klik Connection setup allows for fast installation, and all nuts and washers are included.