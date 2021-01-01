Single Handle Pre-Rinse Spring Kitchen Faucet

Update your kitchen with this single handle spring-spout kitchen faucet. The faucet features a professional look with an easy to clean spray face. Single-lever operation makes it easy to control water temperature and flow with one hand, while the high clearance allows convenient filling and cleaning of tall pots. The pull-down spray head switches from aerated flow to spray at the touch of a button for powerful cleaning. This ADA-compliant faucet is made of premium stainless steel for durability and contemporary-style appeal.