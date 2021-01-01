ZLINE 30" Single Electric Wall Oven AWS30BS

30" Professional Single Electric Wall Oven with 5.0 Cu. Ft. Oven Capacity, Self Clean, Convection Cooking, Warm & Proof Modes, Temperature Probe, Halogen Light, Telescoping Rack, Sabbath Mode, and ETL Listed: Black Stainless Steel. Single oven with a large capacity, perfect for cooking multiple dishes simultaneously. Self-Clean Technology for an incredibly fast and easy cleanup. Professional Electric Convection Cooking with multiple modes including Convection Bake, Convection Roast, and Convection Broil. For optimal baking results and convenient. Ideal everyday cooking. Safety panel lock prevents unintended operation of the wall oven. Ensures the desired results are achieved with every dish. For an illuminated oven space. Controlled by the On/Off button on the control panel. Telescoping oven racks making it easier to work with larger dishes. Built-in design within cabinetry for a seamless, finished look. For convenient baking or warming dishes. Delay Cleaning Feature. Broiler Pan/Pan Tray. ETL Listed. Type: Single Wall Oven. Mount Type: Wall. Color: Black Stainless Steel. Oven Capacity: 5.0 Cu. Ft. Fuel Type: Electric Convection. Convection: Yes. Timer: Yes. Self Clean: Yes. Sabbath Mode: Yes. Warm & Proof Mode: Yes. Lock Capability: Yes. Racks: 1. Telescoping Rack: 1. Broiler Pan & Pan Tray: 1. Lighting: Halogen. Auto-Open Door: Yes. Control Type: Touch Screen Panel. Cutout Width: 28 19/32". Cutout Depth: 24". Cutout Height: 27 1/2". Exterior Width: 28 51/64". Exterior Depth: 23 1/2". Exterior Height: 28 13/32". Open Door Depth: 42". Interior Oven Width: 24 1/2". Interior Oven Depth: 19". Interior Oven Height: 17". Product Weight: 134.5 lb. Voltage: 240 V/ 60Hz/ 20A. Warranty: 1 Year. ETL Listed: Yes.