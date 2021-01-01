Storex Single Drawer Mini File Cabinet With Lock & Casters /Legal-Letter files size, Black

Functional and lightweight, the Filing Drawer is the perfect storage solution for those in need of professional and affordable filing. This practical file cabinet is fitted with casters, which make it ideal for your office since you can move it around the room. A lockable drawer can hold either letter or legal size files and come with 2 keys per drawers and built-in label holder.File drawers come with plastic rails, to hold either letter or legal size hanging folders. The durable polypropylene construction allows this cabinet to be stackable as well as moisture- and rust-resistant.The perfect location for a standard home/office printer or can be stored under the desk, to free up more space. FEATURES File drawers come with plastic rails, to hold either letter or legal size hanging folders. 4 casters with built-in brakes, so moving the unit around is simple and practical Independently lockable drawer (2 keys per drawers included). Built-in label holder. Exterior Material: Durable Plastic will not crack scratch rust or dent. The perfect location for a standard home/office printer. Stacks securely to create a vertical file cabinet of up to 6 drawers high. Can be stored under the desk, to free up more space. Item dimensions :12 3/4"H x 14 3/4"W x 18 1/4"D .