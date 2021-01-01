Vibrant Life, Single-Door Folding Dog Crate with Divider, Small, 22"

Keep your pet secure with the Vibrant Life Single-Door Folding Dog Crate with Divider. It features a heavy-duty, non-corrosive steel frame and a 22-inch door with locking latches to prevent your animal from escaping. The open wire construction offers visibility and ventilation for your furry friend while the removable floor provides a smooth surface for your dog to enjoy food, water, toys, and treats on while inside. When not in use, it folds flat for compact storage and transport. This kennel can accommodate dogs up to 25 pounds and is suitable for house training and creating a comfortable, den-like space for your dog. Keep your dog safe while away with the Vibrant Life Single-Door Folding Dog Crate with Divider. Help your pets live the Vibrant Life! Our products are specially crafted with one goal in mind, seeing your pet at its very best. With a variety of offerings designed to keep animals healthy, happy and energized, Vibrant Life stands out as the brand that truly puts your pet first.