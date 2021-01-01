From grip tight tools
Grip Tight Tools Single cylidner deadbolt and knob
Secure your doorway with this sleek Combo lock. Each lock features an adjustable latch, double cylinder deadbolt and switch style knob with simple and easy installation Multi-packs are keyed alike, and can all be opened with the same key with standard re-keyable SC1 cylinder for doorknob and deadbolt Single Pack combo lock includes 6 SC1 keys: all keys are keyed the same (KA2) with 1 Entry knobs and 1 Deadbolt Locks are included in this lot-all keyed alike Deadbolt and entry lock open to the same key and Deadbolt has keys on both sides for commercial use and Finish: Oil Rubbed Bronze Finish (US10B), Manufacturer: Grip Tight Tools