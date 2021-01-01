Trademark Fine Art 'Single Candle' Canvas Art by William Breedon

Artist: William BreedonSubject: Still LifeStyle: TraditionalProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a red candle in the center of the frame. William Breedon is an artist who successfully straddles the past and present. The images he creates of American homes, their architecture and their village settings are of the present, yet manage to convey a feeling of times past a true sense of Americana. A master of watercolor, Bills technique might be best described as refined detail, a style that immediately commands the viewers attention, invites them into the composition, then detail upon detail convey the artists nostalgic vision of past traditions still preserved. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.