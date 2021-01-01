Single Bathroom Vanity Set With Mirror

This versatile vanity family is available with distinctive vessel sinks or sleek integrated counter and sinks to fulfill your design dreams.Made by highly water-resistant MDF, which is humidity & corrosion, easy to clean, wear-resistant, environmental protection, and with long using time. Unique and striking contemporary design, and with fully-extending soft-close drawer, provides a complement of storage areas. A wall-mounted vanity will save much space, perfect for small bathrooms and powder rooms. And this vanity set includes a 21.7"W x 29.5"H mirror.Simple assembly required. Single-hole faucet mount. Come with drain assemblies and P-traps for easy assembly.