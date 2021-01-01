28" L x 18" W Single Basin Undermount Kitchen Sink with Grid and Basket Strainer

Create a sophisticated kitchen look with our Styluxe Sink Series. This stainless steel kitchen sink includes one luxury basket strainer and one bottom grid made of 100% stainless steel which will really help to protect your sink from dents or scratches. Handcrafted using premium 304 stainless steel and 18/10 chrome/nickel content and featuring a refined brushed finished. This undermount kitchen sink has the drain towards the rear, for better utilization of the space under the sink cabinet. Also, the stainless steel kitchen sink basin has drain grooves for optimal drainage. This handmade stainless steel sink combines functionality, quality, and affordability. The tight 10mm radius corners are perfectly blended through an automated machine buffing system, and carefully hand polished, for a luxurious finish. This undermount kitchen sink is equipped with top-level soundproofing, including thick rubber dampening pads. Each sink is additionally treated with a protective coating, which reduces condensation and further dampens sound. The corrosion-resistant surface is further protected from rust and oxidation by a meticulous finishing process. Commercial-grade satin finish and gently rounded corners make maintenance as simple as wiping the surface with a damp cloth. For easy installation, all mounting hardware is provided. Our sinks are Canadian designed and meet the highest plumbing standards in North America. Stylish sinks are trusted by architects and builders for upscale projects and modern makeovers.