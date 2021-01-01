\"Some day, when I'm awfully low. I will feel a glow just thinking of you. And the way you look tonight”. Trust old blue eyes to know you’ll fall for the breathless charms of the Sinatra lighting collection by OVE Decors. With its Art Deco inspired brushed nickel finish, simple aerodynamic curves, exposed Edison filament bulbs and pure minimalist upright glass conical shades, the Sinatra II 6-light ring chandelier light fixture is a modern interpretation of classic 1930s streamline modern design. Works with a wide range of decorating styles, from casual coastal chic to glam sophistication. OVE Decors Sinatra 6-Light Brushed Nickel Coastal Chandelier | 15LCH-SINA30-SAT