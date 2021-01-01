Pyrex Simply Store Meal Prep Glass Food Storage Containers (10-Piece Set, BPA Free Lids, Oven Safe) & Glass Measuring Cup Set (3-Piece, Microwave and Oven Safe),Clear

A set of rectangular storage dishes in 3 sizes, perfect for keeping your kitchen organized. Includes (2) 3-Cup Rectangular Glass Storage Containers with Lids, (2) 6-Cup Rectangular Glass Storage Containers with Lids and (1) 11-cup Rectangular Glass Storage Container with Lid Durable high-quality tempered glass is dishwasher, freezer, microwave and preheated oven safe Nonporous glass won’t absorb food odors, flavors, or stains Includes 1-cup, 2-cup and 4-cup versions Easy to read measurements in cups, ounces and milliliters. Features a curved spout for precise pouring and easy-grip handles for comfort Durable, high-quality tempered glass is dishwasher, freezer, microwave and preheated oven safe Nonporous glass won’t absorb food odors, flavors, or stains