Simply Serenity Silicone Loaf Soap Mold by ArtMinds™ | Michaels®

DIY soap with this silicone soap loaf mold. Melt soap according to directions and add essential oil fragrances and additives to personalize. Once complete, slice soap loaf into bars and give as gifts. Details: 11.85" x 5.47" x 2.28" (30cm x 13.8cm x 5.7cm) overall product size Holds 37.2 fl. oz. (1.1 L) Microwave and freezer safe For adult use only Silicone Instructions: Melt soap according to directions on soap label. Add fragrance and additives if desired. Pour in mold. When soap has hardened, carefully remove loaf from mold by gently pulling the sides away from the soap, then push on the bottom of the mold until soap starts to release. Remove loaf from mold. Slice into bars. Care & Usage: Wash in warm soapy water. Avoid use of abrasive cleaners or scouring pads. Dry well before use.