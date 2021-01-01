Make your dog's already delicious food even tastier by topping it with Simply Nourish Source Beef Recipe in Broth Meal Topper. This topper is high in protein and grain free, and features the delicious taste of real beef that dogs love. Key Benefits: Real beef is the #1 ingredient High Protein Grain Free Item Number: 5287485 Brand: Simply Nourish Food Type: Shreds Life Stage: Adult Flavor: Beef Weight: 3 oz (85 g) NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Beef, Beef Broth, Guar Gum Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min) 10.0% Crude Fat (min) 0.5% Crude Fiber (max) 0.5% Moisture (max) 90.0% Caloric Content: 905 kcal/kg, 76 kcal/pouch FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS Simply Nourish SOURCE Beef Recipe in Broth Dog Meal Topper is intended for intermittent or supplemental feeding only. Serve as a complement to a balanced dog food diet or as a treat. SUGGESTED DAILY USE:Feed up to one pouch per day for an average-sized adult dog. Refrigerate unused portion. Simply Nourish SOURCE Dog Food Meal Topper - Natural, High Protein, Grain Free, Size: 3 oz, Flavor: Beef | PetSmart