Simply Nourish Shredded Senior Wet Cat Food - Natural, With Grain, Chicken, Size: 3 oz | PetSmart

Make mealtime special for your senior cat by serving Simply Nourish Chicken Recipe Shreds in a Creamy Sauce Wet Cat Food. This delicious wet food features real chicken in each and every bite, and is formulated to meet the nutritional needs of senior cats like yours. Only at PetSmart. Key Benefits: Real chicken is the #1 ingredient Item Number: 5296504 Brand: Simply Nourish Food Type: Shreds in Creamy Sauce Life Stage: Senior Flavor: Chicken Weight: 3 oz (85 g) NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Chicken (Source of Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate), Chicken Broth, Water Sufficient For Processing, Chicken Liver, Dried Egg Product, Powdered Cellulose, Potato Starch, Natural Flavor, Guar Gum, Dried Plain Beet Pulp, Dried Cranberries, Ground Flaxseed, Salt, Sodium Phosphate, Potassium Chloride, Vitamins (Thiamine Mononitrate, Vitamin E Supplement, Niacin Supplement, d-Calcium Pantothenate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Riboflavin Supplement, Vitamin A Supplement, Biotin, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Folic Acid), Sunflower Oil (Preserved with Mixed Tohopherols), Minerals (Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Oxide, Copper Proteinate, Potassium Iodide, Manganese Sulfate, Sodium Selenite), Taurine, Choline Chloride, Dried Chicory Root, DL-Methionine, L-Carnitine Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min) 8.0% Crude Fat (min) 2.5% Crude Fiber (max) 3.0% Moisture (max) 82.0% Ash (max) 2.7% Magnesium (max) 0.035% Taurine (min) 0.05% Omega-6 Fatty Acids* (min) 0.60% Omega-3 Fatty Acids* (min) 0.06% Glucosamine*/** (min) 100 mg/kgChondroitin Sulfate*/** (min) 100 mg/kg *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles. **This product is not intended to diagnose, cure or prevent any disease. Caloric Content: 793 kcal/kg, 67 kcal/can FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS Feed according to the age, size and activity of your cat. Feed at room temperature and refrigerate unused portion. Your cat should always have access to clean fresh water. ADULT: Feed your cat 2-1/4 cans per 6-8 lbs of body weight per day.